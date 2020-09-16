Big Ten: What to know about protocols for players, teams in return of football

The league laid out a list of “stringent medical protocols” Wednesday as it confirmed reports all 14 teams are set to take the field in late October.

“Everyone associated with the Big Ten should be very proud of the groundbreaking steps that are now being taken to better protect the health and safety of the student-athletes and surrounding communities,” Ohio State team physician Dr. Jim Borchers, a co-chair of the league’s Return to Competition Task Force medical subcommittee, said in a statement.