Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week a no-go for Ohio State at Michigan State

The reigning Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week won’t take the field for Ohio State on Saturday at Michigan State.
Running back Miyan Williams is among the players listed as unavailable by the school Saturday morning.
He will be replaced in the lineup by TreVeyon Henderson, a sophomore who entered the season expected to be the Buckeyes’ No. 1 back but has shared carries with Williams. Henderson was a late scratch last week with an unidentified injury that according to head coach Ryan Day presented itself in warmups, leaving Williams to have a career day against Rutgers.
The Cincinnati native had 189 yards rushing and is sixth in the Big Ten with 497 yards on the ground this season. His eight rushing touchdowns are tied for No. 4 in the country.
Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also won’t play. He has missed most of the season since suffering an injury early in the season opener against Notre Dame, but Day said he still expects him to return at some point.
Others who are unavailable are Omari Abor, Kam Babb, Tyler Friday, Jordan Hancock, Lloyd McFarquhar, Mitchell Melton, Teradja Mitchell, Evan Pryor and Joe Royer.
Reserve offensive lineman Enokk Vimahi is a game-time decision.
Also returning this week along with Henderson is senior cornerback Cam Brown, who missed the last two games.
The Buckeyes and Spartans are set to kick off at 4 p.m.
