Big Ten football: Eleven local grads affected by cancellation of season

Indiana

Luke Lane, Lebanon: A redshirt freshman offensive lineman, Lane was named Scout Team Player of the Week before the Penn State game last season. He joined the team as a walk-on in the spring of 2019.

Iowa

Jestin Jacobs, Northmont: The linebacker redshirted last fall after enrolling at Iowa in the spring of 2019. He committed to Iowa in May of 2018.

Michigan

Erick All, Fairfield: The sophomore tight end appeared in 11 games last season at tight end and on special teams. He committed to Michigan in June of 2018.

Gabe Newburg, Northmont: The sophomore defensive lineman did not see action last fall as a freshman.

Minnesota

Mike Brown-Stephens: The redshirt freshman wide receiver committed to Minnesota in July 2018 and enrolled in the university in January 2019 and did not see action last season.

Northwestern

Jaiden Cameron, Northmont: The defensive end is entering his freshman year. He signed with Northwestern in December.

Charlie Kuhbander, Springboro: The senior kicker started all 12 games last season as a junior and appeared in nine games as a sophomore and 13 as a freshman. He has made 29 of 39 field-goal attempts in his career.

Ohio State

Myers: He was named a captain last week. He has appeared in 23 games the last two seasons.

Ben Schmiesing, Piqua: The junior linebacker was an Academic All-Big Ten selection last season. He’s a preferred walk-on at Ohio State.

Purdue

Steven Faucheux, Lakota West: The defensive tackle, who committed to Purdue in August 2018, redshirted last season as a freshman.

Wisconsin

Danny Davis, Springfield: In three seasons, the senior wide receiver has caught 96 passes for 1,096 yards and 12 touchdowns.