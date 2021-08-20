Big football opener: Lakota West set for rematch with defending state champion St. Xavier

The Firebirds lost several players from that team to graduation, but still return plenty of talent -- senior cornerbacks Alex Afari (Kentucky) and Jyaire Brown (Ohio State), senior offensive tackle Tegra Tshabola (Ohio State) and junior quarterback Mitch Bolden. They look to reload with others stepping into bigger roles.

“We’ve got a lot of good players,” Bolden said. “We have a lot of great players back, not as much experience but a lot of great players. We are still going to play 3-4 starters, some other new guys at key positions and they are going to have to figure it out quick. We know the state title won’t be won the first game of the season, but we will have a great idea where we are and where we need to be moving forward.”

Bolden is looking for bigger contributions from players like running back Cameron Goode, who led the team with 454 yards rushing last year while sharing carries, center Tony Curtis, junior safety/wide receiver Ben Minnich, junior cornerback Josh Fussell, junior safety Malik Hartford and senior right tackle Lathan McComis.

With new players stepping up in the secondary, that will free Afari up to help out on offense as well, and Bolden said having more versatility in the group this year will help.

West returns more of its offense but the defense was the driver last year, so the Firebirds look for improvement moving the ball and putting up points in 2021.

“Offensively, we’ve been pretty explosive in our two scrimmages,” Bolden said. “We’ve been running the ball well, throwing the ball well. I’m pleased with where we’ve been for two scrimmages. Defensively with a lot of new faces, its one of those things we need to make sure we are completing assignments. We’ve got all the talent in the world but need to make sure with so many new faces everyone is doing their job. I like the attitude and effort, but we’ll see what we’ve got Friday night.”

Bolden said he had scheduled St. Xavier for home and away matchups this year and next early last season, before the teams met in the regional final. But now the meeting has even more meaning.

The Firebirds made big strides the past two years under Bolden and he won’t shy away from wanting more out of the group this season. He looks forward to seeing how they respond to a tough opponent Friday. St. Xavier finished 10-2 last year.

“The goals are to win the GMC, and we want to win every game, I wont hide from it,” Bolden said. “We want to win a state title. I don’t shy from that. That’s lofty expectations but it’s how I view it. They understand that, they know the work it takes to get there. You have to get lucky with injuries and things like that but they understand the expectations that have been set here.

“Starting off with St. X is a tough way to start. They know it’s a great opponent, they know they are the team that ended our season. I’m not trying to manage any of that or hide from that. They are just excited to be playing football, and if you want to find out where you’re at, you can’t beat a chance to face the defending state champion.”

FRIDAY’S GAMES

Fairfield at Centerville

Franklin at Fenwick

Kings at Middletown

Hamilton at West Clermont

Moeller at Lakota East

Lakota West at St. Xavier

Talawanda at Monroe

Carlisle at Twin Valley South

Badin at Mount Healthy

Madison at Greeneview

Milford at Edgewood

Ross at Wilmington

NOTE: All games 7 p.m.