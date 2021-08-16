Bengals waive three players

The Bengals waived three players -- wide receiver Reece Horn, wide receiver Riley Lees and tight end Pro Wells -- this morning.
Lees and Wells signed as college free agents in May. Horn, a first-year player, signed with the Bengals in July as a free agent.
The roster now stands at 85.
NFL teams must cut roster to 85 by Aug. 17, 80 on Aug. 24 and final 53 on Aug. 31.
