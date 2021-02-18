Bengals unveil enhanced season-ticket options

The Cincinnati Bengals are making efforts to improve the fan experience at games in 2021.
On Thursday, the Bengals announced a #NewStripes campaign meant to provide additional value to season ticket members.
The team last month teased “new stripes” coming in the form of updated uniforms, set to be revealed this spring and marking the first change in jersey design since 2004. Now, it appears the campaign is about much more than that, as the Bengals are introducing new membership options with the addition of the Canopy Party Pass and the enhanced Club LUX.
“We want the best home-field advantage in the NFL and are investing in our fans to create the ultimate gameday experience in The Jungle,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a press release. “Our New Stripes campaign is about more than changing our uniforms – it’s about bringing a new level of excitement to Paul Brown Stadium this fall.”
There are four membership options available in total, including the Reserved Seat and Club Seat Memberships that provided benefits such as food and beverage discounts and Pro Shop discounts.
The Canopy Party Pass gives fans access to the “Canopy Crazies” in the 300 Level, where the Bengals hope to bring a “fun and energetic experience alongside Who Dey Nation’s loudest and proudest fans,” according to a press release. Benefits of joining this party in The Jungle include exclusive Canopy Crazies t-shirt, $10 foot and beverage credits to every game and a 10 percent Pro Shop discount.
Club LUX is a new premium membership option that includes all the benefits of Club seats with additional perks that provide for an inclusive gameday experience. Benefits include a $50 food and beverage credit per seat at each game, complimentary parking pass, enhanced season ticket member gift, 15 percent Pro Shop discount, pregame events in Club Lounges for regular-season games and an invitation to exclusive offseason events.
Current season ticket members can renew now. Fans interested in becoming season ticket members or learning more about the membership options can visit Bengals.com/tickets, call the Bengals Ticket Hotline at (513) 621-8383 or chat with a ticket representative online.
“Our new membership options build on the value of season tickets, while adding more perks to bring fans closer to the team,” Bengals Director of Ticket Sales & Service Duane Haring said in the press release. “We have customized our packages to provide options for all types of fans, including avid fans, casual fans, families and businesses.”
There could be other changes coming to Paul Brown Stadium this year.
Social media last week jumped on a photo the Bengals posted on Twitter, then removed, appearing to show a “Ring of Honor” with names of former players displayed among the club section banners. Fans have long wanted to see past players recognized in this way, and it appears they may be getting their wish.
Cincinnati is trying to bounce back from a difficult 2020 campaign that saw limited fans permitted in the stadium amid the COVID-19 pandemic. The organization at least briefly re-ignited the fanbase with the selection of Joe Burrow with the No. 1 pick in the draft last April but injuries and a slow start on defense led to a 4-11-1 finish, the Bengals’ fifth straight losing record.
Free agency opens March 17, as the organization potentially looks to add more pieces to Zac Taylor’s roster, and the Bengals have the No. 5 pick in the draft, set to begin April 29.