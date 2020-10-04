Bengals trail Jaguars at halftime

Then, Cincinnati reached the red zone again only for Burrow to be intercepted in the endzone on a third-and-goal from the 1-yard line. Drew Sample seemed to have his hands on the ball but had it ripped away by Myles Jack as he was hitting the ground.

Jacksonville extended its lead with a 32-yard field goal from Aldrick Rosas on the next drive after former Bengals tight end Tyler Eifert was stopped well short of a first down on a third-and-14 play. The Bengals tied the game at 10 with just under a minute left in the half when Joe Mixon caught a short pass and hurdled over a defender to get into the end zone for a 9-yard touchdown reception.

The defense had some big plays early. Jessie Bates jumped a route to pop the ball in the air on a Minshew pass, and Jordan Evans, filling in for concussed linebacker Logan Wilson, picked it off to put the Bengals on the Jacksonville 43-yard line. However, the offense couldn’t make anything of the good field position, going three and out after A.J. Green couldn’t come up with the reception on a deep ball Burrow threw on the run.

Carlos Dunlap and D.J. Reader stopped Minshew on a third-down scramble, and the Jaguars elected to attempt a 48-yard field goal on fourth-and-2 from the 30. Rosas, who replaced injured kicker Stephen Hauschka, missed wide left to keep the game scoreless with 6:38 left in the first quarter.

Burrow completed 13 of 18 passes for 169 yards and a touchdown with one interception in the first half.