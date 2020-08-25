Bengals to kick off NFL season with no fans

“For several months, the Bengals have worked diligently with the NFL, with local governments and with experts in the health community to develop a plan to responsibly host fans during the 2020 NFL season at Paul Brown Stadium,” Bengals Executive Vice President Katie Blackburn said in a statement. “The Bengals filed a request for exemption seeking to have fans at games. The variance we requested has not been granted by the state at this time.

“While we want fans to attend our games, we accept and understand the State of Ohio’s position. We will monitor the situation moving forward and continue exploring whether fans may attend games as the season goes along. Paul Brown Stadium will not be the same without our fans, but we hope everyone shares our excitement for the 2020 football season.”