Bengals sign third-round draft pick

Florida defensive lineman Zach Carter speaks during a press conference at the NFL football scouting combine in Indianapolis, Friday, March 4, 2022. (AP Photo/AJ Mast)

Sports
By Laurel Pfahler, Contributing Writer
22 minutes ago
Fourth-round pick Volson is only unsigned draft pick

The Cincinnati Bengals signed another draft pick Monday, leaving just one more to be locked down to a contract.

Versatile defensive tackle Zach Carter, the team’s third-round pick out of the University of Florida, became the latest to sign.

The 6-foot-4, 287-pound athlete played in 46 games with 25 starts over his college career and finished with 107 total tackles, including 28½ tackles for loss with 17½ sacks, as well as two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

The Bengals signed four other picks last week, and offensive lineman Cordell Volson is the only one of the team’s 2022 draft picks still unsigned. Volson was the team’s fourth round pick out of North Dakota State.

Cincinnati continues its offseason workout program this week after beginning Phase 2 last week.

Volson could be among those competing for the open left guard spot, where Fairfield product Jackson Carman currently seems to have the inside track on the starting job. The Bengals signed three new offensive linemen in free agency.

