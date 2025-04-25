Bengals select Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with 17th pick

FILE - Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) tackles Mississippi State quarterback Michael Van Buren Jr. (0) during the second half of an NCAA college football game on Saturday, Oct. 19, 2024, in Starkville, Miss. (AP Photo/Randy J. Williams, File)

By Laurel Pfahler – Contributing Writer
33 minutes ago
The Bengals said they needed to improve their defense through the NFL Draft, and they wasted no time trying to get started on that with their first-round selection.

Cincinnati selected former Texas A&M edge rusher Shemar Stewart with the No. 17 overall pick Thursday night.

Stewart, listed at 6-foot-5, 267 pounds, was ranked by The Athletic’s Dane Brugler as the No. 3 edge rusher in this draft class and the ninth best prospect overall. However, he’s more of a high ceiling option than a high floor pick.

Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart poses on the carpet before first round of the NFL football draft, Thursday, April 24, 2025, in Green Bay, Wis. (AP Photo/Matt Ludtke)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

A one-year starter at A&M, Stewart is widely considered a “traits over production” type of pick, as he never had more than 1.5 sacks in any of his three seasons with the Aggies even though his tape shows a far more disruptive player. He led his team with 39 pressures in 2024. The Bengals just need him to become a finisher, but the potential is there.

Cincinnati needed to add to its pass rush after a tremendous dropoff in production after Trey Hendrickson’s 17.5 sacks. The Bengals brought back Joseph Ossai and Cam Sample and are still counting on 2023 first-round pick Myles Murphy developing into a finisher.

Stewart will add to the mix and potentially could be a planned replacement for Hendrickson down the road, as his contract situation remains up in the air after this year.

New Mexico State quarterback Santino Marucci (18) is tackled just after letting go of the ball by Texas A&M defensive lineman Shemar Stewart (4) during the first half of an NCAA college football game Saturday, Nov. 16, 2024, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)

Credit: AP

Credit: AP

The Bengals have five picks remaining in the NFL draft, including:

Round 2: No. 17 (49 overall).

Round 3: No. 17 (81 overall).

Round 4: No. 17 (119 overall).

Round 5: No. 17 (153 overall).

Round 6: No. 17 (193 overall).

The franchise traded its seventh round pick in this year’s draft for Khalil Herbert, who was acquired from the Bears last season.

