Bengals see Hill as complete package

When it got to the 30th pick and Hill still hadn’t gotten a call, he was just hoping he wouldn’t have to ask everyone to come back the next day to do it all again.

“I didn’t want to get too high or low, but yeah, I was kind of getting a little antsy toward the end of it,” Hill said. “But I was just ecstatic once I got that phone call. So that’s all it was. And I was just going throughout the night, just however I was feeling, I was just like ‘It’s an opportunity for me whenever that is and I’m just going to make the most out of it.’”

The Oklahoma native isn’t worried about fitting into any particular role but just wants to step in wherever the team needs him. He calls himself a “personable guy” who understands the importance of being a good teammate, and he is confident that will help him make an impact right away.

Hill wanted to make sure the Bengals, and other teams, saw the full picture of what kind of player they would be getting on and off the field if they drafted him.

“I’m level headed, I know I have good character,” Hill said. “I’m a good person, really look out for the best interest of the team, and like I said, I’m not really selfish, I’m not that type of person. So I know, coming to the NFL, it’s all about winning and being team-oriented. And I feel like that’s who I am as a person.”

Bengals coach Zac Taylor said they saw him as a complete package, and his ability to play multiple roles especially made him appealing. Hill was a three-year starter at Michigan and earned first-team All-Big Ten honors after a standout 2021 season in which he led the team in passes defended (11) and interceptions (two).

Hill grew up more of a basketball lover, and the athleticism he showed on the court as a point guard and shooting guard actually made him a better football player. He picked up football in fourth grade, playing running back and linebacker and started out at Tulsa’s Booker T. Washington High School as a wide receiver. His coaches tried him at safety at one point and it stuck ever since then.

He gave up basketball after his freshman year and lettered in track as a sophomore, standing out in the sprint events. A five-star recruit out of high school, Hill was the No. 1 safety in the 2019 recruiting class (No. 14 recruit overall) and the No. 1 recruit in the state of Oklahoma.

Hill said he never really followed a pro football team as a youth because he preferred watching basketball. His all-time favorite player was Michael Jordan, though before his time, and that’s why he picked the No. 23 with the Bengals.

“I was trying to walk on for basketball at one point because I was a basketball player growing up, that was my first love,” Hill said. “But that just never happened.”

Fortunately, football worked out well for him. He’s excited to be a Bengal.

“It’s just been a whirlwind,” Hill said. “I’m sleep deprived. I don’t even feel like I’m here right now, … but it’s been a once in a lifetime experience.”