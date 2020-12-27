Bengals score first road win under second-year coach Taylor

Allen, who missed last week with a knee injury, then put together arguably his most impressive drive in four starts as Joe Burrow’s replacement to put the Bengals back in the lead. He converted a third-down pass to A.J. Green, connected with Alex Erickson up the middle for a 42-yard gain and then found Tee Higgins in the corner of the end zone for a 20-yard touchdown pass, making it 24-17 with 5:46 left in the third quarter.

Johnson put Houston right back in scoring position, running up the middle for a 48-yard gain on the second play from scrimmage the next drive and six plays later, he was in the end zone scoring again on a 2-yard pass from Deshaun Watson.

The Bengals had to settle for a 48-yard field goal by Seibert on the next drive to make it 27-24 with 10:35 left, but the Texans took their first lead the ensuing drive, this time with Watson connecting with tight end Darren Fells on a 22-yard touchdown.