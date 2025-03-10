Bengals re-sign B.J. Hill to three-year deal

The decision to retain Hill comes as the Bengals are revamping their defensive line, following the retirement of defensive end Sam Hubbard and the release of defensive tackle Sheldon Rankins. Cincinnati also has allowed Trey Hendrickson to seek a trade, leaving even more uncertainty for the defense, but Hill’s return ensures at least some continuity with a veteran the team can rely on in an important role.

Cincinnati acquired Hill in a trade from the New York Giants ahead of the 2021 campaign, and after he helped the Bengals to a Super Bowl that season, they signed him to a three-year, $30 million contract that was expiring this week ahead of free agency.

Hill, who turns 30 next month, has made 64 regular-season appearances for the Bengals in his four years, including 50 starts, and he has produced 16.0 sacks, 225 tackles, 19 tackles for loss, 53 quarterback hits, two interceptions and four fumble recoveries.

The seven-year veteran missed two games due to injury last year but had been available for every game over his first three seasons and played through pain throughout much of the 2024 campaign while the Bengals were thin on the defensive line.

Rankins ended up playing just seven games in his one season with the Bengals last year because of injury early on and an illness that sidelined him for good ahead of the Week 11 matchup against the L.A. Chargers. In his absence, 2024 second-round draft pick Kris Jenkins stepped into a starting role, and the Bengals relied heavily on him and fellow rookie McKinnley Jackson to fill into the rotation with Hill at the two interior defensive line spots.