Bengals: Paycor Stadium may see new upgrades

Commissioners voted 2-1 in favor of a memorandum of understanding with the Cincinnati Bengals that outlines $830 million renovations by 2029, including a first-phase that will be funded in part by an NFL loan, according to our news partners at WCPO.com.

The remainder of the project would be rolled out in three additional phases that still need ironed out, including who is paying for what, but the county and team plan to finalize an agreed-upon term sheet for the MOU by June 1, with a final comprehensive agreement by June 30.

Here are three things fans can expect to see from the first phase of proposed renovations:

1. Improved lounges, suites and concessions

The renderings of a previously proposed $1.25 billion plan laid out a vision for redevelopment and renovation of the entire stadium complex to turn it into a premier national sports and entertainment hub with a rooftop bar, new field level lounges, expanded plazas and added green space, but it’s unclear what was cut from that plan to get to the current $830 million proposal.

Under the current proposal for the first phase of updates, the Bengals and NFL would spend $120 million – split evenly between the two parties through G-5 financing – in part to renovate East and West Club Lounges, upgrade all 132 stadium suites and improve concessions.

Photos released in a recent $350 million request for state funding showed sheik upgrades to the club areas, suites and concessions, making them into more modern spaces for fans to enjoy.

2. Stadium beautification

Another portion of the $120 million investment from the Bengals and NFL would go toward stadium beautification projects such as plazas, entryways and concourses. Again, there aren’t a lot of details yet, but fans can eventually expect widened plazas to help ease flow of foot traffic on gamedays and more green spaces added around the stadium.

Concourses now are mostly just concrete, but the renovations would also modernize these spaces. The entryways and plazas will be more inviting.

3. Infrastructure upgrades

Hamilton County, in the current proposal for Phase 1, would spend $64.5 million on infrastructure projects such as new elevators, stairs, and escalators, suite seat replacements, glass refurbishment, electrical power and code upgrades and a new Junglevision video production control room.

In addition to those major capital projects, the county will spend $16 million more on “maintenance, operations, and capital repair obligations” as part of the lease.

These infrastructure projects are meant to improve safety and help enhance the gameday experience. Eventually the plan is to expand and transform the North End of the stadium to connect upper deck seating and provide better access, but that is not included in the first phase.