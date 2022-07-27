Bengals make roster moves on first day of training camp

Cincinnati Bengals right guard Alex Cappa and running back Samaje Perine have been cleared to practice and were removed from the active/physically unable to perform list on Wednesday ahead of the start of training camp.
Cappa missed the end of Organized Team Activities in the spring because of a core muscle injury, and coach Zac Taylor said Monday he had minor surgery but would just need eased back into things slowly. Perine missed all of OTAs with an unknown injury.
The Bengals will still be missing right tackle La’el Collins, who is dealing with a back issue and currently on the active/non-football injury list.
Cincinnati also waived cornerback John Brannon on Wednesday and signed college free agent quarterback Drew Plitt, which will give the team another quarterback while Joe Burrow is out initially following surgery to remove his appendix.
A rookie out of Ball State University and graduate of Loveland High School, Plitt participated in the Bengals’ rookie minicamp in May as a tryout player. He played in 46 career games for the Cardinals with 36 starts and completed 777 of 1,246 passes (62.4 percent) for 9,062 yards and 68 touchdowns. He also rushed for 423 yards and 14 touchdowns.
Brannon, a second-year player out of Western Carolina, had joined the Bengals in December last season when he signed to the team’s practice squad.
Cincinnati also announced Wednesday the addition of Fredi Knighten as an offensive assistant on Taylor’s staff. The 28-year-old spent the 2021 season as an offensive analyst at Utah State University. Prior to that, he served as running backs coach at the University of Massachusetts Amherst from 2019-20, also coaching the quarterbacks in 2020.
Knighten, a quarterback at Arkansas State University from 2012 to 2015, began his coaching career as a graduate assistant at the University of Maryland (2016-17) and Florida State University (2018).
The Bengals were set to hold their first official practice of training camp Wednesday afternoon.
