Bengals get 7 players back off Reserve/COVID-19 list

Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)
Cincinnati Bengals' Cameron Sample (96) and Vonn Bell (24) celebrate a sack of Los Angeles Chargers' Justin Herbert during the second half of an NFL football game, Sunday, Dec. 5, 2021, in Cincinnati. (AP Photo/Jeff Dean)

Credit: Jeff Dean

Sports
By John Boyle
11 minutes ago

The Bengals on Monday announced the return of seven players -- safety Vonn Bell, defensive end Trey Hendrickson, defensive tackle B.J. Hill, center Trey Hopkins, running back Joe Mixon, defensive tackle Larry Ogunjobi and guard Quinton Spain -- to the active roster from the Reserve/COVID-19 list.

All seven missed Sunday’s regular-season finale vs. the Browns.

ExploreNFL Playoffs: TV information for wild-card games

The Bengals also waived fourth-year linebacker Austin Calitro, who played in five games this season and had two tackles on defense and four on special teams.

Cincinnati hosts the Las Vegas Raiders at 4:30 p.m. Saturday in an AFC Wild Card game at Paul Brown Stadium.

