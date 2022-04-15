Bengals coach Zac Taylor tells Ohio prep coaches establishing culture is key

“I think that’s the biggest thing we’ve gone through in Cincinnati is just making things different and fresh and new towards how we wanted to do it,” Taylor said Thursday at the Woody Hayes Athletic Center.

“First thing we said was I don’t know if we’re going to the Super Bowl in year one. I don’t know if we’re gonna win a game in year one, but the most important thing is we’re gonna set standards, and they’re gonna be the exact standards as when we are playing for a Super Bowl some day as in our very first year. We’re gonna hold these guys accountable. We’re gonna raise the bar. We’re gonna hold them to it and at some point they’re gonna get there, but it’s not gonna change based on where we are in year one.”