Bengals can have twice as many fans at six remaining home games

FILE—In this file photo from Sept. 13, 2020, players walk out to the field before at Paul Brown stadium that is devoid of fans to start warming up before an NFL football game between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Los Angeles Chargers, in Cincinnati. About one in six Ohio school districts asked the state for permission to add additional spectators for fall sporting events, exceeding the limits set by Gov. Mike DeWine in last month's sports order, records show. (AP Photo/Aaron Doster)

Credit: Aaron Doster

Sports | 25 minutes ago
By David Jablonski
Bengals return home Oct. 25 for game vs. Browns

The Cincinnati Bengals can have as many as 12,000 fans at each of their remaining six home games, the state of Ohio announced Tuesday.

“The increase in capacity is possible,” the Bengals announced, “because fans demonstrated safe and healthy behaviors, including social distancing and mandatory compliance wearing face coverings. The same protocols will be in place for upcoming home games.”

The state approved a variance, which allows the attendance to double from the 6,000 fans that were permitted to attend the game Sunday against the Jacksonville Jaguars at Paul Brown Stadium.

The Bengals (1-2-1) play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts the next two weeks. Their next home game is against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25.

According to the Bengals, “Tickets previously purchased for the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Oct. 25 are still valid. Additional inventory for the Browns game, primarily on the Canopy Level, will go on sale on a date to be determined. The Bengals will reach out to Season Ticket Members and fans with more specifics this week. Information on tickets for the remaining home games, including games against the Tennessee Titans, N.Y. Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, will be communicated to Season Ticket Members and fans next week.”

