Bengals can have twice as many fans at six remaining home games

The Bengals (1-2-1) play on the road against the Baltimore Ravens and Indianapolis Colts the next two weeks. Their next home game is against the Cleveland Browns on Oct. 25.

According to the Bengals, “Tickets previously purchased for the Cleveland Browns game on Sunday, Oct. 25 are still valid. Additional inventory for the Browns game, primarily on the Canopy Level, will go on sale on a date to be determined. The Bengals will reach out to Season Ticket Members and fans with more specifics this week. Information on tickets for the remaining home games, including games against the Tennessee Titans, N.Y. Giants, Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens, will be communicated to Season Ticket Members and fans next week.”