Bengals’ Burrow leaves game vs. Ravens with wrist injury

Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow headed to the locker room after injuring his right wrist in the second quarter Thursday night at Baltimore, and he is questionable to return.

The injury appeared to occur after Burrow connected with Joe Mixon on a 4-yard touchdown pass to give the Bengals a 10-7 lead with less than six minutes left in the second quarter.

Burrow winced in pain after the throw and went to the medical tent shortly after coming off the field. After emerging from the tent, he attempted to toss the football but couldn’t get a grip and crouched down to the ground in frustration before heading to the locker room.

According to the broadcast updates, Burrow is getting X-rays.

Burrow had been spotted wearing some sort of brace or wrap on his wrist in a social media post that was then removed by the team on Wednesday night, but it was unclear if that was a medical wrap or not.

Jake Browning replaced Burrow, who was declared out of the game by the team.

The Bengals trailed the Ravens 21-10 at halftime.

