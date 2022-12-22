Bengals’ Burrow, Chase, Hendrickson voted to Pro Bowl

Burrow is the sixth quarterback in Bengals history to be voted to a Pro Bowl, joining Ken Anderson (1975-76, 1981-82), Boomer Esiason (1986, 1988-89), Jeff Blake (1995), Carson Palmer (2005-06) and Andy Dalton (2011, 2014, 2016).

The 2021 Comeback Player of the Year, Burrow currently ranks second in the NFL in passing touchdowns (31), second in completion percentage (68.2), fourth in passing yards (3,885) and sixth in passer rating (102.5). He is three passing touchdowns shy of tying his own single-season team record set in 2021, and he has thrown at least one touchdown pass in each of his last 21 regular-season games – the longest active streak in the NFL.

Chase, a second-year player who was named NFL Offensive Rookie of the Year in 2021, missed four games with a fractured hip but leads the Bengals this season in receptions (71), receiving yards (881) and receiving touchdowns (eight). His eight touchdown catches are tied for the fifth-most in the NFL, and earlier this season he joined Pro Football Hall of Famer Randy Moss as the only players in NFL history with 2,000 receiving yards and 20 receiving touchdowns under the age of 23.

Hendrickson, a sixth-year player who signed with Cincinnati as a free agent ahead of the 2021 season, ranks second on the Bengals this season in sacks (six) and third in tackles for loss (five) but has a team-leading 54 pressures. He has 33.5 sacks since the start of the 2020 season, the fourth-most in the NFL in that span.