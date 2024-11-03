Bengals bench rookie WR Burton for Raiders game

However, SI.com’s James Rapien reported, citing anonymous sources, that Burton did not show up for a walkthrough Saturday.

“Jermaine was a big part of the plan, and as the week unfolded, there were a lot of positive things people were saying about him, and it was all true, and then late in the week, we just got to handle all of our business the right way,” Taylor said after the game. “And so, I can sit here and say it was a difficult decision to make him inactive, but it was absolutely the right decision with all the information we had. He’s a guy who’s going to have, I think, a really good career here, and we’re going to support him. He wants to help us win and do things the right way. Today was just a necessary step we had to make, but we’re going to get him back in the fold and keep him moving along and becoming a pro, and there’s a lot of things to love about Jermaine, so his best days are in front of him and we’re going to make sure he achieves that.”

Burton had struggled to earn playing time early in his rookie season, while demonstrating a lack of preparation or understanding of the offense, but he was starting to make progress and played a season-high 24 snaps last week in a loss to the Eagles when Tee Higgins unexpectedly had to be removed from the game plan because of a quad injury suffered in practice two days before the game.

Both Taylor and offensive coordinator Dan Pitcher this week acknowledged the improvement in Burton’s understanding of the system and how he could use his natural ability to create separation from defensive backs to help the offense. He was expected to play a big role Sunday with Higgins out another game.

Asked if Burton will face additional disciplinary action, Taylor said “no,” adding the Bengals will “handle it the way we handle it.” Taylor said Burton understands the situation.

When the Bengals drafted Burton out of Alabama in the third round, there were red flags brought up about his character, lack of discipline and the fact he bounced around at lot, playing at four different high schools and two colleges. Taylor maintains he still believes in Burton.

“I still think that his best days are ahead of him,” Taylor said. “We’re gonna help him get there. And he wants it for himself. We want it for him as well. Sometimes you have to do things that are like what we did to help him get to that next part. And he understands that, and we’re gonna help get there.”

Taylor re-iterated the need to support Burton as a young player when asked if it’s perplexing this far into the season the team would still be having trouble with Burton ahead of what the Bengals called a “must-win game.”

Burrow said Burton still has some things to learn as a young player.

“I think Jermaine’s going to be a great player,” Burrow said. “He’s just got to do the little things right, and he’s a guy you like his demeanor, you like his energy, you like how he practices, he practices hard. He’s got a chance.”