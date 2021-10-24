Bengals batter Baltimore in AFC North showdown

Chase came into the week with a league-best five catches of 40 yards or longer. On this one, he spun past a couple potential tacklers in the middle of the field, and then nobody was going to catch him.

Joe Mixon made it 34-17 with a 21-yard run in the fourth, and Samaje Perine added a 46-yarder.

The Bengals snapped a five-game losing streak against the Ravens. Baltimore’s three most recent wins in the series were by a combined score of 114-19.

The Ravens have started a season 5-1 four times, but never 6-1.

Burrow, the second-year quarterback taken No. 1 in last year’s draft, has thrown for at least two touchdowns in every game this season. He found Uzomah for a 55-yarder in the second quarter to put the Bengals up 10-3, but Baltimore immediately drove for a 1-yard scoring run by Devonta Freeman.

Burrow guided Cincinnati on a 63-yard drive in the last couple minutes of the half. The Bengals managed only a field goal, but the ease with which they went down the field was a sign of things to come.

STREAK BROKEN

One thing that didn’t go Cincinnati’s way: The Bengals lost the opening coin toss for the first time in a while. Cincinnati had won 11 straight tosses — nine pregame and two at the start of overtimes — before Sunday.

UP NEXT

Bengals: Cincinnati travels to play the New York Jets next Sunday.

Ravens: Baltimore has next week off before hosting Minnesota on Nov. 7.