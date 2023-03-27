Bengals add experienced cornerback in free agency

The Cincinnati Bengals added an experienced cornerback to the roster on Monday, signing free agent Sidney Jones to a one-year contract for the 2023 season.
Jones, a sixth-year player, was originally a second-round draft pick of the Philadelphia Eagles in 2017 but has spent time with the Eagles, Jacksonville Jaguars, Seattle Seahawks and Las Vegas Raiders. He played the final seven games of 2022 with the Raiders after beginning the season with Seattle.
The Bengals passed on Jones on the waiver wire when the Seahawks released him after three games, but he could serve an important role for the team now, potentially filling Eli Apple’s role. Apple remains a free agent, but Jones’ signing could be an indication Cincinnati is moving on for good.
Jones joins a secondary that is in flux this offseason following the departures of safeties Jessie Bates and Vonn Bell and some uncertainty at corner with Chidobe Awuzie working back from November knee surgery. Cameron Taylor-Britt stepped up as a rookie starting in Awuzie’s place last year but the Bengals needed a third cornerback option in case Awuzie isn’t ready to open the season and for depth.
Although Jones has bounced around the league in his five seasons, he’s played 57 career games with 27 starts, recording 151 tackles, 30 passes defended, four interceptions and a forced fumble.
Cincinnati also re-signed wide receiver and punt returner Trent Taylor to a one-year deal on Monday, as expected. A sixth-year player in 2023, Taylor joined the Bengals in the 2020 offseason and in 20 games, he has caught eight passes for 103 yards. He took over as the team’s primary punt returner in Game 14 of the 2021 season and has returned 40 punts for 392 yards (9.8 yards per punt).
Taylor originally was a fifth-round draft pick by San Francisco in 2019 and spent his first four seasons with the 49ers before signing with the Bengals as a free agent.
