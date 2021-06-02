Bell hopes Reds make most of unexpected off day

“You never can control the weather obviously,” Bell said, “and we don’t control the schedule either so anytime we get a chance to recover a little bit, it’s important. There are multiple times during a season where you can say it’s been a kind of a grind. I think this could be one of them. We’re used to that. We’ve trained for that. But there are some benefits to (rest).

“You’d like to get back out there. We’re used to playing every day. But it is really important we encourage our guys to make the most of it. It was good that it was at home and kind of unexpected. We didn’t really have to come in and prepare for a game and wait around, which made it nice.”