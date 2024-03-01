BreakingNews
2nd man sentenced to prison in West Chester gang-related shooting death

Beavercreek native makes strong showing in NFL Scouting Combine tests

Sports
By
34 minutes ago
X

Beavercreek native Jared Verse posted solid workout numbers at the 2024 NFL Scouting Combine.

The defensive end from Florida State posted the third-fastest 40-yard dash time among players at his position, a 4.58.

He was third among ends and other potential edge rushers in the three-cone drill (7.31 seconds) and 20-yard shuttle while tying for third in broad jump (10′7″).

Verse, who measured in at 6-foot-4, 254 pounds, was just ninth in vertical jump (35″) and seventh in 10-yard split in the 40 (1.6 seconds).

He entered combine week considered a likely first round pick and a candidate to be the first player taken from his position group, though he figures to face stiff competition from players such as Dallas Turner of Alabama and Chop Robinson of Penn State.

ExploreVerse recalls growing up near Dayton

Turner had arguably the most impressive combine with a blazing 4.46 in the 40 and the best vertical jump (40.5″).

The NFL Draft is set to begin April 26 in Detroit.

In Other News
1
Ohio State Buckeyes chat NFL opportunities at Scouting Combine
2
Changes coming to Bengals’ running back room?
3
Ohio State TE Cade Stover missing farm life as he prepares for NFL
4
Holden powers Hamilton past Fairfield for tourney win
5
NFL Scouting Combine: Fairfield grad meets with Bengals

About the Author

Follow Marcus Hartman on facebookFollow Marcus Hartman on twitter

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

© 2024 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top