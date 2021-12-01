Bearcats’ Fickell on Notre Dame rumors: ‘There is no speculation’

“I don’t say I do a lot of things very good, but one thing I like to think I do pretty well is keep my head down and not get into all the other stuff,” he said. “I don’t look at my phone. I don’t read a whole bunch, so for me, I don’t think it’s as big a deal, but I know it’s not about me. It’s about the 18-22-year-olds. It’s about our whole program. We obviously are aware of all the different things on everybody’s plate, but we’ve got to have enough maturity. We’ve got to have enough respect for what it is we’ve all done – and especially what these seniors have done – to not allow it to be a distraction to anything we do.

“I don’t know what there is to address,” he added. “Like I said, for a guy that keeps his head down and very rarely answers his phone or anything like that, I don’t talk to a whole of people, so there is nothing. That’s the crazy thing. It’s all whatever is being said and different things. There is no speculation. Is the job open? I guess it is, but I wouldn’t know if somebody didn’t tell me. It’s the same way I am with rankings. It’s the same way I am with a lot of things with exception to recruiting. I understand. Most importantly, all I care about is the guys that sit in these seats – to be honest with you – that they know what’s most important to all of us and make sure we’ve all got to find ways to make sure our minds are focused on the things we’ve got to do