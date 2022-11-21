Ball State at Miami: What to know about Tuesday night’s game

Last meeting: Brett Gabbert capped a 91-yard drive with a go-ahead touchdown pass to Nate Muersch and a two-point conversion pass to Andrew Homer and Sterling Weatherford clinched a 24-17 win with an interception in the end zone. Wide receiver Jack Sorenson had eight catches for 138 yards.

Coaches: Ball State’s Mike Neu is 33-47 in seven seasons, same overall; Miami’s Chuck Martin is 44-58 in nine seasons at Miami and 118-64 in 15 overall season.

Ball State: Rushing – 6-foot-1, 215-pound sophomore RB Carson Steele, 263 carries, 1,376 yards, 12 TD; Passing – 6-foot, 196-pound redshirt-junior QB John Paddock, 268-of-449, 2,594 yards, 18 TD, 12 INT; Receiving – 5-10, 175-pound senior WR Jayshon Jackson, 72 catches, 822 yards; 3 TD; Tackles – 6-3, 235-pound, junior ILB Clayton Coll, 99 tackles, 42 solo.

Miami: Rushing – 5-7, 179-pound sophomore RB Keyon Mozee, 106 carries, 455 yards, 2 TD; Passing – 6-1, 203-pound redshirt-freshman QB Aveon Smith, 75-of-146, 920 yards, 8TD, 4 INT; Receiving – 5-11, 190 redshirt senior WR Mac Hippenhammer, 46 catches, 656 yards, 8 TD; Tackles – 6-2, 221 senior MLB Ryan McWood, 107 tackles, 42 solo.

Neu on Ball State’s outlook after losing to Ohio, 32-18, at home on Wednesday: “We’ve got to regroup here. We have one more opportunity left next Tuesday night, and I believe in this team. When the going gets tough, the tough get going. We are not going to quit on each other. We are going to keep fighting. We are going to come back in here tomorrow and make the most of the time we have to focus all of our effort and energy to finish the season off with a win.”