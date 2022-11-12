journal-news logo
X

Badin tops Wapakoneta to advance to regional final

Sports
By
33 minutes ago

Top-ranked and top-seeded Badin used a rugged running game and a stout defense to advance Friday night in the Division III state playoffs.

The Rams (13-0) rushed for 230 yards and didn’t allow a touchdown on their way to a 16-9 win over fourth-seeded Wapakoneta (11-2) in a Region 12 semifinal at Trotwood-Madison High School.

Badin will face Western Brown or Tippecanoe in the regional finals next Friday at a neutral site.

In Other News
1
Ohio State vs. Indiana: Alter grad back for Hoosiers; other storylines...
2
Badin falls to two-time defending champ in state volleyball semifinals
3
‘More to achieve’ for top-ranked, unbeaten Badin
4
Indiana at Ohio State: What you need to know about Saturday’s game
5
Miami hopeful extra day enables Gabbert to play vs. Northern Illinois

About the Author

© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top