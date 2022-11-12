Badin tops Wapakoneta to advance to regional final

Top-ranked and top-seeded Badin used a rugged running game and a stout defense to advance Friday night in the Division III state playoffs.
The Rams (13-0) rushed for 230 yards and didn’t allow a touchdown on their way to a 16-9 win over fourth-seeded Wapakoneta (11-2) in a Region 12 semifinal at Trotwood-Madison High School.
Badin will face Western Brown or Tippecanoe in the regional finals next Friday at a neutral site.
