Badin tops McNick to win 7th straight league title

Badin's James Brink looks for room to run during Friday night's game at McNicholas. Badin won 10-6 to clinch the GCL Coed title. Nick Graham/CONTRIBUTED

Updated 48 minutes ago
Another year, another Greater Catholic League Co-ed championship for the Badin High School football team.

The Rams (8-2) made it seven titles in a row Friday night, knocking off McNicholas 10-6 on the road to finish 5-0 in league play. The Rams have won 27 straight league games.

McNick fell to 8-2, 4-1.

With the Rockets driving for a potential game-winning score, Badin’s Rocco Milazzo ended those hopes with an interception on the 1-yard line with 22 seconds left.

Trailing 6-3 at halftime, Badin took the lead on Colt Emerson’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Larkyn King with 5:39 to play in the third.

Bud Miyahara booted a 32-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first half to get Badin on the board and cut McNick’s lead to 6-3 at the half.

It’s the fifth straight outright title for Badin. The Rams shared the title with Chaminade Julienne in 2019.

