Badin tops McNick to win 7th straight league title

McNick fell to 8-2, 4-1.

With the Rockets driving for a potential game-winning score, Badin’s Rocco Milazzo ended those hopes with an interception on the 1-yard line with 22 seconds left.

Trailing 6-3 at halftime, Badin took the lead on Colt Emerson’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Larkyn King with 5:39 to play in the third.

Bud Miyahara booted a 32-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first half to get Badin on the board and cut McNick’s lead to 6-3 at the half.

It’s the fifth straight outright title for Badin. The Rams shared the title with Chaminade Julienne in 2019.