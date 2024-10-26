Badin tops McNick to win 7th straight league title

Another year, another Greater Catholic League Co-ed championship for the Badin High School football team.
The Rams (8-2) made it seven titles in a row Friday night, knocking off McNicholas 10-6 on the road to finish 5-0 in league play. The Rams have won 27 straight league games.
McNick fell to 8-2, 4-1.
With the Rockets driving for a potential game-winning score, Badin’s Rocco Milazzo ended those hopes with an interception on the 1-yard line with 22 seconds left.
Trailing 6-3 at halftime, Badin took the lead on Colt Emerson’s 26-yard touchdown pass to Larkyn King with 5:39 to play in the third.
Bud Miyahara booted a 32-yard field goal with 50 seconds left in the first half to get Badin on the board and cut McNick’s lead to 6-3 at the half.
It’s the fifth straight outright title for Badin. The Rams shared the title with Chaminade Julienne in 2019.
