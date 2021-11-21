Badin set for first state semifinal since 1998

The Rams (13-0) will face Granville (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bowlus Field in London. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced neutral sites for state semifinals on Sunday.

Chardon (14-0) will meet Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the state championship game Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.