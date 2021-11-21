Badin set for first state semifinal since 1998

The site for Badin High School’s first state football semifinal game since 1998 is set.
The Rams (13-0) will face Granville (13-0) at 7 p.m. Friday at Bowlus Field in London. The Ohio High School Athletic Association announced neutral sites for state semifinals on Sunday.
Chardon (14-0) will meet Millersburg West Holmes (14-0) in the other semifinal. The winners meet in the state championship game Dec. 2, 3, or 4 at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium in Canton.
Badin is making its ninth trip to state thanks to a fourth-quarter rally against Bellbrook in Friday’s regional final. The Rams scored 21 points in the final seven minutes to beat the Golden Eagles 21-9. Subbing for injured starter Landyn Vidourek, sophomore Alex Ritzie engineered two scoring drives to give Badin the lead. The Rams then iced the win on Carson Cheek’s pick six in the waning moments.
Granville topped Western Brown 57-49 to win its first regional championship. The Blue Aces were led by running back Devon Haley, who rushed for 284 yards on 35 carries and second six touchdowns. Granville will be playing in its first-ever state semifinal.
Tickets will be available for Friday’s game at ohsaa.org/tickets