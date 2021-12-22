Badin names new girls soccer coach

“I’m looking forward to working with some great kids and being a part of a great family at Badin,” Slusher said. “We want to continue the success that Badin has had and add even more to it.”

The Badin girls program has captured 17 district titles, reached the regional finals 12 times, been to the state finals nine times and won three state championships – 2005, 2013 and 2014.

Slusher said he is not married to any particular style of play – “multiple styles and multiple formations depending on the situation,” he said. He plans to meet with the team in January and move forward from there.

His Cincinnati club soccer roots go deep. He was a founding member of Total Futbol Academy (TFA) and was also involved with the Fairfield Optimists Soccer Club (FOSC). He’s currently a part of Coerver Perfomance Academy and the Mercury Soccer Club, which he helped organize in 2017.

His high school coaching background includes stints at Walnut Hills, Cincinnati Country Day and Colerain, his alma mater. He’s a “players-first coach” who has helped place more than 150 players in the college ranks, including three players who were invited to the United States National team camp.

Slusher is in operations management for the United States Postal Service. He and his wife, Kelley, have two children and are residents of Colerain Twp.

Badin opens the 2022 season onAug. 20, at East Central (Ind.).