Seniors ‘have shown the way’ for future Badin teams

CANTON — Two lineman, Max Kramer and Logan Neu, led the Badin Rams onto the field at Tom Benson Hall of Fame Stadium before the Division III state championship game Friday.
Kramer carried an American flag and had a large chain wrapped around his neck. Neu carried a Badin flag. After finishing a pregame prayer with their teammates in the tunnel, the whole team ran onto the turf.
This was one of many moments from Badin’s 21-14 loss to Chardon that the players, coaches and fans will remember forever, and the same could be said for a historic season that fell short of the program’s second state championship and first since 1990.
“Something I’m going to remember the most is our work ethic was just unbelievable,” Badin coach Nick Yordy said. “Coming into the weight room in April, right out of basketball, I knew we had bad intentions in mind, and it got us here. Without that work ethic, I don’t think we could have made it here.”
Badin finished 14-1, while Chardon won its second straight state championship, becoming the the first team in Ohio history to finish 16-0 thanks to the expanded playoffs with one more round that previous seasons.
In 2022, Badin will have to replace senior quarterback Landyn Vidourek, who threw 13 touchdown passes and ran for 17 scores before suffering a season-ending hand injury in the regional final, as well as senior running back Jack Walsh, who ran for 96 yards and scored the team’s first touchdown Friday, leading tackler Eli Emmons, sack leader Neu, Kramer and many more.
“We lose a lot,” Yordy said. “These 25 seniors are the reason why we’re here, but I think these seniors have kind of shown the way over the past four years of what our expectations are and how to work in the offseason.”
The six extra weeks of work in the postseason will pay dividends for the returning players, Yordy said.
“Those younger guys know there’s a challenge ahead of them,” he said, “and we’re going to get to work to get back here.”
Badin’s seniors saw the program win their 39 games in their four seasons and make the playoffs every season.
“The past four years, we’ve been going up on what we call the hill — it’s our practice field — every day,” senior linebacker Brady Imhoff said. “This year, we even practiced on Thanksgiving. Not every kid can say they got to do that. Our coaches, these kids, they’re my brothers for life. I love every one of them.”
