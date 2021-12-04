Seniors ‘have shown the way’ for future Badin teams

In 2022, Badin will have to replace senior quarterback Landyn Vidourek, who threw 13 touchdown passes and ran for 17 scores before suffering a season-ending hand injury in the regional final, as well as senior running back Jack Walsh, who ran for 96 yards and scored the team’s first touchdown Friday, leading tackler Eli Emmons, sack leader Neu, Kramer and many more.

“We lose a lot,” Yordy said. “These 25 seniors are the reason why we’re here, but I think these seniors have kind of shown the way over the past four years of what our expectations are and how to work in the offseason.”

The six extra weeks of work in the postseason will pay dividends for the returning players, Yordy said.

“Those younger guys know there’s a challenge ahead of them,” he said, “and we’re going to get to work to get back here.”

Badin’s seniors saw the program win their 39 games in their four seasons and make the playoffs every season.

“The past four years, we’ve been going up on what we call the hill — it’s our practice field — every day,” senior linebacker Brady Imhoff said. “This year, we even practiced on Thanksgiving. Not every kid can say they got to do that. Our coaches, these kids, they’re my brothers for life. I love every one of them.”