Badin girls basketball playing tonight for first trip to state in 17 years: What they’re facing

Badin started fast in its 50-49 semifinal victory Tuesday over Columbus Bishop Hartley. The Rams led 23-11 early in the first quarter on the strength of five 3-pointers by five different players. Then they had to hold off Hartley in the fourth quarter. Mahya Lindesmith’s 3-pointer and Jada Pohlen’s driving layup made the difference in the final minutes.

Carroll has been a second-half team, so a fast start could be important to Badin again. Carroll led the first meeting by four at halftime. Badin led the second meeting by two at halftime but got outscored 28-14 in the second half.

The Patriots trailed Valley View by six at halftime Tuesday, then held the Spartans to 10 points in the second half to win 45-36. The Patriots also trailed top-seeded Tippecanoe by 13 points in the third quarter in the district semifinals before coming back to win 57-48.

Badin’s last trip to the Division II state tournament was in 2004 when the Rams were led by second-team all-state player Jenni Horvath. The Rams lost in the final to Beloit West Branch. The Rams were also runner-up in 2000 and won their only state title in 1998.

The Badin-Carroll winner will face Napoleon or Norton in a state semifinal at 11 a.m., Friday, March 12, at UD Arena.