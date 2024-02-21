An Elly De La Cruz foul ball leaves a crater in a window on Hunter Greene’s car at Reds camp

GOODYEAR, Ariz. — Elly De La Cruz and Hunter Greene faced off in Cincinnati Reds camp on Tuesday and it took a toll — on a window on Greene’s car.
With Greene on the mound, De La Cruz hit a foul ball into the players’ parking lot at the team’s spring training facility. The ball left a crater in a window on Greene’s car.
The young slugger and the 6-foot-5 right-hander posed for a picture with the window after the live batting practice session.
Live BP matchup between Elly and Hunter ✔️— Cincinnati Reds (@Reds) February 20, 2024
Foul ball ✔️
Smashed window ✔️
Epic aftermath photo ✔️ pic.twitter.com/gLsFx5Tf20
De La Cruz and Greene are two key players for Cincinnati as it tries to get back to the playoffs for the first time since 2020.
The 22-year-old De La Cruz made his big league debut last year, hitting .235 with 13 homers, 44 RBIs and 35 steals in 98 games.
The 24-year-old Greene, the No. 2 overall pick in the 2017 amateur draft, could start on opening day for the Reds. He went 4-7 with a 4.82 ERA in 22 starts last year.
About the Author