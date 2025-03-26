Alter senior reopens recruitment after coaching change at N.C. State

RJ Greer committed to N.C. State last June
Alter High School senior RJ Greer drives past Wyoming's Kellen Wiley during their Divisional IV regional final game on Sunday afternoon at Xavier University's Cintas Center. Wyoming won 50-41. Michael Cooper/STAFF

Alter High School senior RJ Greer drives past Wyoming's Kellen Wiley during their Divisional IV regional final game on Sunday afternoon at Xavier University's Cintas Center. Wyoming won 50-41. Michael Cooper/STAFF
Sports
By
56 minutes ago
X

RJ Greer, a senior at Alter High School and one of the top Ohio basketball recruits in the class of 2025, announced Wednesday he will reopen his recruitment.

Greer, the 131st ranked recruit in the class of 2025, according to Rivals.com, committed to North Carolina State last June. He picked the Wolfpack over Cincinnati and Penn State. He also considered playing in the NBL, a professional league in Australia.

The coach who recruited Greer, Kevin Keatts, lost his job earlier this month one year after leading N.C. State to the Final Four. Greer learned about that news on the same day he played in the regional final with Alter.

N.C. State announced the hiring of Will Wade, who led McNeese State to NCAA tournament appearances the last two seasons, on Sunday.

Greer, a 6-foot-3 guard, ranked second in the Greater Catholic League Co-Ed Division with 18.1 points per game as a senior after averaging 16.0 points as a junior. He tied for fourth in assists (2.7). He shot 38.5% (55 of 143) from 3-point range. He was one of six finalists for the Ohio Mr. Basketball award this season.

In Other News
1
How to watch the Reds in 2025
2
High schools: Divisions IV, V, VI and VII Boys Basketball All-Ohio...
3
Centerville’s Cotie McMahon leaving Ohio State after three seasons
4
Injury reshapes Reds roster before Opening Day
5
Centerville grad Cupps staying in Big Ten

About the Author

Follow David Jablonski on facebookFollow David Jablonski on twitter

David Jablonski covers the Dayton Flyers and other sports for the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal News.