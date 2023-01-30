AFC Championship: Bengals trail Chiefs at halftime

KANSAS CITY, MO. — The Cincinnati Bengals will need another second-half comeback to make a return to the Super Bowl.
Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes connected with tight end Travis Kelce on a 14-yard touchdown pass on fourth-and-1 with 3:59 left in the second quarter, and the Bengals went into halftime fortunate to only be trailing 13-6 on Sunday in the AFC Championship at Arrowhead Stadium. An Evan McPherson field goal as time expired to end the half trimmed a 10-point deficit.
Cincinnati rallied from a 21-10 deficit in the second half last year at Arrowhead Stadium, winning in overtime to advance to its first Super Bowl since 1988. The Bengals have never lost in three previous conference championship games and are looking for a re-run of last year’s title game. The winner of this game faces the Philadelphia Eagles in Super Bowl 57 in Glendale, Ariz., on Feb. 12.
Mahomes and Kelce both went into Sunday’s game with injury concerns but had no trouble cutting up the Bengals defense in the first half to build an early lead. Mahomes suffered a high ankle sprain last week in the divisional round win over Jacksonville, and Kelce was dealing with back spasms. Neither seemed to be an issue Sunday, as Kelce had four catches for 55 yards and Mahomes completed 13 of 19 passes for 165 yards in the first half.
A slow start could have been much worse for the Bengals. While the Chiefs moved down the field with ease on their first two drives, Cincinnati’s defense did what it does best buckling down in the redzone to limit them to a pair of field goals. But, the Bengals’ offense couldn’t find a rhythm while the offensive line struggled out of the gate.
A false start by Hakeem Adeniji wiped a Joe Burrow scramble for a first down on the opening drive, and on third down, Burrow was sacked after Frank Clark snuck through a gap between Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman. He was sacked twice on the next drive, leading to another punt for Drue Chrisman.
Kansas City easily could have been up 14-0 those first two drives. Kadarius Toney lost control of a third-down pass from Patrick Mahomes when he hit the ground in the end zone, forcing the Chiefs to settle for a 43-yard field goal from Harrison Butker on their first possession. On their next drive, Isiah Pacheco dashed into the end zone on second-and-goal from the 9-yard line but the touchdown was nullified by a hold and again the Cincinnati defense limited them to a field goal, this time a 24-yarder.
The Bengals got on the board on their third drive but also had to settle for a field goal after Burrow’s pass to Hayden Hurst went off Hurst’s finger tips with two defenders on him in the end zone. Evan McPherson made the 30-yard field goal attempt to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 6-3 with 8:36 left in the second quarter.
Kelce’s touchdown four minutes later was followed soon after by a Burrow interception that put the Chiefs back on the 39-yard line. Three straight incomplete passes led to Kansas City’s first punt of the night, though, and that set up Cincinnati for one last opportunity before the half. A defensive pass interference call negated an interception on that drive as well, and Burrow’s 21-yard pass to Tee Higgins gave the Bengals a chance at seven points, but Burrow threw two incomplete passes, and McPherson had to kick his field goal on third down.
Kansas City is hosting its fifth straight AFC Championship and went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2019 and 2020.
About the Author