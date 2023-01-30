AFC Championship: Bengals trail Chiefs at halftime

A false start by Hakeem Adeniji wiped a Joe Burrow scramble for a first down on the opening drive, and on third down, Burrow was sacked after Frank Clark snuck through a gap between Cordell Volson and Jackson Carman. He was sacked twice on the next drive, leading to another punt for Drue Chrisman.

Kansas City easily could have been up 14-0 those first two drives. Kadarius Toney lost control of a third-down pass from Patrick Mahomes when he hit the ground in the end zone, forcing the Chiefs to settle for a 43-yard field goal from Harrison Butker on their first possession. On their next drive, Isiah Pacheco dashed into the end zone on second-and-goal from the 9-yard line but the touchdown was nullified by a hold and again the Cincinnati defense limited them to a field goal, this time a 24-yarder.

The Bengals got on the board on their third drive but also had to settle for a field goal after Burrow’s pass to Hayden Hurst went off Hurst’s finger tips with two defenders on him in the end zone. Evan McPherson made the 30-yard field goal attempt to cut the Chiefs’ lead to 6-3 with 8:36 left in the second quarter.

Kelce’s touchdown four minutes later was followed soon after by a Burrow interception that put the Chiefs back on the 39-yard line. Three straight incomplete passes led to Kansas City’s first punt of the night, though, and that set up Cincinnati for one last opportunity before the half. A defensive pass interference call negated an interception on that drive as well, and Burrow’s 21-yard pass to Tee Higgins gave the Bengals a chance at seven points, but Burrow threw two incomplete passes, and McPherson had to kick his field goal on third down.

Kansas City is hosting its fifth straight AFC Championship and went to back-to-back Super Bowls in 2019 and 2020.