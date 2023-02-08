BreakingNews
Grand jury indicts ex-Hamilton police sergeant in assault and OVI case
8 Buckeyes, 2 local prep products invited to NFL Scouting Combine

Sports
By
33 minutes ago

Eight Ohio State football players have been invited to the 2023 NFL Scouting Combine.

Quarterback C.J. Stroud headlines a group that also includes a pair of defensive backs, three offensive linemen, a receiver and a defensive lineman.

ExploreWho is coming back on offense for Ohio State?

Stroud figures to be in the discussion to be the first quarterback drafted, while Paris Johnson Jr. will be looking to make his case to be the first offensive tackle picked.

Receiver Jaxon Smith-Njigba also figures to be among the most-talked-about prospects after missed most of last season with a hamstring injury.

Joining them in Indianapolis for an event scheduled for Feb. 28-March 6 will be offensive linemen Dawand Jones and Luke Wypler, defensive lineman Zach Harrison, cornerback Cam Brown and safety Ronnie Hickman.

ExploreEvaluating the defense after draft decisions and transfers

A pair of local high school grads are also on the invite list: Tavion Thomas of Dunbar and Leonard Taylor of Springfield.

Thomas was among the best running backs in the Pac-12 the past two seasons at Utah while Taylor was a major contributor at tight end for the University of Cincinnati.

Taylor is one of six Bearcats to be invited, joining star linebacker Ivan Pace Jr., fellow tight end Josh Whyle, receivers Tre Tucker and Tyler Scott and defensive back Arquon Bush.

Marcus Hartman has been a digital sports columnist and reporter at Cox's Ohio newspapers the Dayton Daily News, Springfield News-Sun and Journal-News since 2016.

