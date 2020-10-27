12 area teams to play in Flyin’ to the Hoop

Tickets will be limited, but the Premier Health Flyin' To The Hoop high school basketball event has a schedule and is ready to play for the 19th time.
Eric Horstman announced the field and 19-game schedule during an online news conference Tuesday morning. Tickets went on sale at noon today on the Flyin' website, but quantities will be limited because of COVID-19 restrictions.
The tournament is scheduled for Jan. 15-18 at Fairmont High School’s Trent Arena. Horstman said attendance would be limited to 300 fans based on Ohio Department of Health restrictions, but he is seeking a waiver to increase attendance to 15 percent capacity. Protocols from the state limit attendance at indoor events to the lesser of 300 fans or 15 percent of capacity, At Trent Arena, 15 percent capacity would mean 660 spectators.
If the waiver request is unsuccessful, Hortsman said he would look at other venues.
“My goal is to be able to allow as many fans as possible to enjoy the event for some sense of normalcy in these crazy times,” he said. “But obviously we will make sure we are following all department of health safety protocols and keep them as safe as possible.”
Flyin' will tip off Friday, Jan. 15, at 6:30 p.m. with two national games. Horstman scheduled this way for the first time last year to accommodate travel needs. The attendance was good and fans like it so much that he decided to start that way again.
Hamilton Heights of Tennessee and La Lumiere of Indiana meet in the first game. Game 2 is AZ Compass Prep of Arizona vs. ISA Andrews Osborne from northeast Ohio.
Saturday, Sunday and Monday games begin at 11:30 a.m. Six games will be played Saturday and Sunday and five on Monday.
The annual girls game will start Saturday’s action at 11:30 with Springboro against Beavercreek.
Ten games will involve top area boys teams:
● Beavercreek vs. Crestwood Prep of Canada, Saturday, 1:15
● Centerville vs. Lutheran East, Saturday, 6:30
● Springfield vs. Massillon Jackson, Sunday, 11:30
● Alter vs. Akron Buchtel, Sunday, 1:15
● Trotwood vs. Cleveland St. Ignatius, Sunday, 3
● Chaminade Julienne vs. Yorkville Christian of Illinois, Sunday, 6:30
● Wayne vs. Gahanna Lincoln, Sunday, 8:15
● Fenwick vs. Lovett School of Georgia, Monday, 11:30
● Dunbar vs. Lima Shawnee, Monday, 3
● Fairmont vs. Taft, Monday, 6:30