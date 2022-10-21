Police: Man shot, killed inside car in West Chester Twp.

One person is dead after a shooting Thursday night in West Chester Twp.
Police responded around 5:45 p.m. to the 5000 block of Astor Park Drive near the Meadow Ridge Apartments for a reported shooting.
First responders found a man in his early 20s shot inside a vehicle. He was taken to West Chester Hospital, where he was pronounced dead.
An investigation is ongoing and police said there are no suspects at this time.
West Chester Twp. officials said this is the second homicide investigation in the township this year. The first on May 28 was determined to be self-defense after a Timberrail Court homeowner shot and killed and intruder.
