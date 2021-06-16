Householder expelled: How local lawmakers voted

Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton

Jennifer Gross, R-West Chester

Jena Powell, R-Arcanum

Nino Vitale R-Urbana

Paul Zeltwanger, R-Mason

State Rep. Jenna Powell, R-Arcanum, was one of the 21 Ohio House members who voted to keep Householder. When the Dayton Daily News reached her by phone Wednesday, Powell declined comment and directed a reporter to contact her office, which did not immediately return a phone call or email.

State Rep. Sara Carruthers, R-Hamilton, also voted to keep Householder in office.

“Today, the Ohio House of Representatives voted to expel a member of the legislature who has been elected by their constituents to serve them in Columbus — an individual accused but not convicted of a crime. This was done following one committee hearing and a suspension of the House rules,” she said in a statement. “I have concerns about the process and the precedent that has been set, and therefore voted no. I believe all Americans are innocent until proven guilty.”

State Rep. Kyle Koehler, R-Springfield, vote to expel Householder, saying the vote wasn’t a determination of guilt in the criminal case.

“Mr. Householder will still get his day in court. Today’s vote comes as a direct result of the misconduct displayed by Mr. Householder during his time in office,” Koehler said. “The people of Ohio elect us to the esteemed position of state representative with the confidence that we will show this office the honor, integrity, and respect it deserves. There is no place for misconduct or corruption within the Ohio House.”