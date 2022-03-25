THOMAS, Randal



Mark "Randy"



Age 63 of Fairfield, Ohio, passed peacefully in his Hamilton, Ohio, home on March 18, 2022, ending his battle with ALS.



Randy was born in Hamilton, Ohio, on May 9, 1958, to the late Sylvia and Harry Thomas Sr. and attended Fairfield



public schools. On March 19, 1983, he married Joyce Cox, whose brother was Randy's longtime, childhood friend. In 1980, Randy earned his Bachelor's from Miami University.



After college, Randy immediately began building homes and condominiums for the community, working initially with his brother, Harry Thomas Jr. He later established his own home company—RMT Construction Inc. Through RMT, Randy built more than 400 homes, becoming one of the Butler County's top home builders. These homes serve as a testament to



Randy's dedication and commitment to his community,



providing the highest quality homes possible.



Randy is preceded in death by his father, Harry Thomas Sr. and mother, Sylvia Thomas.



Randy is survived by his wife of 39 years, Joyce Thomas; children: Christopher Thomas and Samantha (Kevin) Hunt; brothers: Harry (Jerri) Thomas Jr. and Alan (Patricia) Thomas; and grandchildren: Luke Thomas, Collin Thomas, Hunter Thomas, Taylor Thomas, Alexandria Hunt, and Juliana Hunt, and



numerous loving nieces and nephews.



Visitation will be held Monday, March 28th from 5pm-8pm at The Webster Funeral Home, that was built by Randy at 3080 Homeward Way in Fairfield.



Funeral Mass will be held Tuesday, March 29th at 10am at Sacred Heart Catholic Church, 400 Nilles Rd., Fairfield, Ohio 45014 with Fr. Larry Tharp, officiating. Entombment will



follow directly after at Rose Hill Burial Park Mausoleum, 2421 Princeton Rd., Hamilton, Ohio 45011.



In lieu of flowers, the family asks donations be made to the ALS Association of Central and Southern Ohio, 1170 Old



Henderson Rd., Ste 221, Columbus, OH 43220, www.ALSOHIO.ORG. The family wishes to extend their sincere thanks to Dr. Robert Neal, the ALS Support group, hospice, and all the countless others who helped Randy and his family through their journey with this disease. Condolences may be offered at



www.websterfuneralhomes.com