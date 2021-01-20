TASSONE, Donald

TASSONE, Sr., Donald P.



Donald P. Tassone, Sr. of Cincinnati. Loving husband of



Dorothy A. Tassone. Be-loved father of Donald (Liz) Tassone, Jr., Gerard (Elizabeth) Tassone, Maria (Bret) Malone, Joseph (Lora) Tassone, David



(Michelle) Tassone and Maribeth (Kelly) Up-church. Proud grandfather of 14 grandchildren and 10 great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by his wife, sister Gloria (Colley) and brothers Philip and Robert. Passed away January 17, 2021, at the age of 89.



Mr. Tassone was born in Bradford, PA, on December 28, 1931. He served in the U.S. Air Force from 1950 to 1953, including a tour of duty in Korea. He worked for Dictaphone Corporation from 1953 until 1990.



As a boy, Don enjoyed ice skating, football and track. As an adult, he enjoyed fishing with his brother Bob and friends. He was active with the Boy Scouts, Little League, Knights of



Columbus and the St. Vincent de Paul Society. He was known as "Mr. Fixer" around the house. He maintained a pristine yard and large vegetable garden. He was compassionate and generous of spirit.



Mass of Christian Burial will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Wednesday, January 20, 2021, at St. Margaret of York Church, 9499 Columbia Road, Loveland, OH 45140. It will be a small service for immediate family members only. A Live Stream of the Mass of Christian Burial will begin at 10:55 AM on his obituary page on the funeral home website. www.tuftsschildmeyer.com.



In lieu of flowers, donations in memory of Mr. Tassone may be directed to the St. Vincent de Paul Society and Hospice of



Cincinnati.

