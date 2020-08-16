SWART, Wavel L. Age 86, of Huber Heights, passed away Thursday, August 13, 2020, at his residence. Wavel was a loving father, grandfather and great-grandfather. He was the owner of AAA Sign Service for 25 years; a member of Huber Heights Church of God and an Army Veteran. Wavel was preceded in death by his beloved wife, Patricia J.; parents and 2 sisters. He is survived by his daughter & son-in-law, Debbie & Rex Radaker; sons & daughters-in-law, Dan & Dee Swart, Doug Swart & Shelby Borchers; brother, Ohmer Swart; grandchildren, Brittany, Matthew, Jacquie, Jared, Matthew & Molly; great-grandchildren, Morgan & Parker; other relatives and friends. A Walk Through Visitation (Masks Required) will be held from 6-8 PM Tuesday, August 18, 2020, at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pike. A Private Funeral Service will be held on Wednesday with Rev. Karla James officiating. Interment Glen Haven Memorial Gardens. If desired memorial contributions may be made to The Hospice of Dayton in Wavel's memory.

