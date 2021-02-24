RICHARDSON, Linda

X

RICHARDSON (Roark),

Linda

66 of Bellefontaine, passed away Tuesday, February 16, 2021, at Ohio State Wexner Medical Center. She was born June 17, 1954, in Middleburg, Kentucky, to the late Lawrence and Essie (Cosby) Roark. Linda worked in the food service

division of Navistar for 35 years. She loved preparing meals for family and friends that would often visit. She was an avid nature and wildlife photographer, and enjoyed visiting the National Parks, as well as attending the Bailey's sporting events. Survivors include her husband of 32 years, Jay Dean Richardson; children, Mindy (Shawn) Brandenburg, Wade (Wendy) Richardson; grandchildren, Bailey Brandenburg, Blake and Brooke Richardson;

sister, Patty (Bob) Norman, Vicki (John) McDaniel; several

nieces and nephews including a special nephew, Jered (Abby) Johnson. Memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM, Saturday, February 27, 2021, at the Middle Urbana Missionary Baptist Church, 2605 Middle Urbana Rd., Springfield, Ohio 45502. Friends may gather starting at 1:00 pm. In Lieu of flowers,

memorial contributions may be made in memory of Linda to the church. Email condolences may be directed to www.jenningsfarley.com. Arrangements are in the care of

Jennings Farley & Seeley Funeral Home and Crematory West Liberty, Ohio.

