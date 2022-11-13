LOWE, Bill



01/27/1954 - 11/05/2022



William "Bill" Lowe, 68, of Trenton, passed away peacefully on November 5th, 2022. Bill was born in Middletown, Ohio, on January 27, 1954, to Walter and Margie (Johnson) Lowe. He is survived by his wife of 43 years Cathy Lowe, daughter Brandi (Adam) Lacefield, son Matt Lowe, and brothers Walter (Shirley) Lowe, and Robert (Sherry) Lowe. Bill was a beloved grandfather to granddaughters Lauren and Emily Lacefield and Ruby Lowe. He was preceded in death by his parents. Bill worked as a Field Superintendent for Greg Martin Excavating for over 40 years. Visitation will be held at Monroe United Methodist Church, 206 East Ave., Monroe, Ohio, on Wednesday, November 16, 2022, from 4:00 PM to 6:00 PM. Anyone who met Bill will tell you that he was a hardworking, fun, and laid back guy who loved the Bengals. In honor of him, the family requests that you wear your favorite Cincinnati Bengals gear or casual attire (come as you are).

