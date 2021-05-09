LEAMAN, John



Age 88 formerly of Millersville, PA, Dayton, Ohio, and Vero Beach, Florida, passed away May 3, 2021, at Indian River



Estates in Vero Beach, Florida. He was born in Lancaster, PA, September 27, 1932. His



mother was Hilda Beatrice Wallick and his father John Hall Leaman. John had one



sibling a sister the former Betty June Leaman who is deceased.



His grieving family are as follows: his wife of 48 years, Carolyn Stone Leaman; his oldest son Donald Milton Leaman who resides in Moraine, Ohio; step-daughter LaRae Leaman and spouse Harry Frisby who



reside in West Chester, Ohio; John's second son, Bruce Barclay Leaman and wife Sharon Nicole Leaman who have four children, Daniel, Emilee, Kathryn and Nathan thus giving John four grandchildren. They reside in Spotsylvania, Virginia.



John was a graduate of Millersville High School where he was consistently on the honor roll, played saxophone and clarinet in their bands while working many hours on a nearby farm. He was once called on to fill in with Gene Krupa's band



performing in Hershey, PA. He then attended Penn State



University for five years always on the Dean's List. During summer breaks he worked in Lancaster, PA, at Armstrong, plus additional truck driving for a local farm. John's Master's thesis was titled "Statistical Techniques for Classifying Foundry Sands". This was published in the Penn State Library and presented in the 1956 annual National Foundrymen's Convention in Atlantic City and their annual yearbook 57 years later his thesis was still there. After graduation he went to work for



Lebanon Steel Foundry. A few years later John moved to Ohio and began work with Wright-Patterson Air force Base near Dayton, Ohio, where he had an illustrious career. He remained there for nearly forty years where he advanced to Deputy



Director of Air Force Logistics and later Deputy Director of Communications and Computers.



The last twenty-five years of his life John and his wife lived in Vero Beach, Florida, twenty of which were spent on North Hutchinson Island at Ocean Resorts Co-op. where they had many happy years playing tennis, socializing with friends, and volunteering at the Co-op. John served as president of their Board of Directors for 4 years and several years later he was their Treasurer. In their later years, the Leamans moved to an ACTS Community for retired seniors called Indian River Estates where he enjoyed playing tennis with his new friends and building many intricate models of ships, cars, paddle boats and the Conestoga Wagon for his remaining four years of life. He will be greatly missed.



The family would like to thank Hospice of Vero Beach and the nurses and aids at Willow Brook Court of Indian River Estates for their efforts in making John's final days as pain free and comfortable as possible. If desired friends may make memorial contributions to the Salvation Army.



