Kunkel, Martha A. "Martie"



KUNKEL, Martha A. "Martie", age 79, of Huber Heights, passed away Sunday, August 11, 2024 at Ohio's Hospice of Dayton. Martie worked at Miami Valley Hospital for over 10 years. She was a member of St. Peter Catholic Church and Phillips Aquatic Club. Martie was preceded in death by her parents, Estelle & John R.; and sister, Eleanor Braun. She is survived by her loving husband of 57 years, Roman F.; daughters & sons-in-law, Ann & Wil Hawthorn of Dayton, Cynthia & Eric Miller of Versailles; sons & daughters-in-law, Roman A. & Mary Kunkel of TN, Eric Kunkel & Dr. Erin Engel of Tipp City, John & Tricia Kunkel of Huber Heights; sisters & brothers-in-law, Joyce & Louis Schulze of West Carrollton, Pat & John Schauer of Oakwood; brothers & sister-in-law, Jack & Marilyn Braun of Dayton, Jerry Braun of Dayton; 14 grandchildren; nieces, nephews; other relatives & friends.



Mass of Christian Burial 10 AM Friday, August 16, 2024 at St. Peter Catholic Church, 6161 Chambersburg Road with Father Robert Hale celebrant. Interment Calvary Cemetery. The family will receive friends on Thursday from 5-7 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Homes, Huber Heights Chapel. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Wounded Warriors Project in Martie's memory.



