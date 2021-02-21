JONES, Phyllis



Our loving mother, Phyllis Juanita Parkison Jones, peacefully passed from this life on Saturday, January 30, at the Masonic Home in Springfield, Ohio. Born March 15, 1919, Phyllis was the child of Harry and Harriet Miller and grew up in Dayton with her sisters,



Harriet, Dorothea and Ruth.



Phyllis had married her high school sweetheart, Harold Parkison, who died in 1992 after 55 years of marriage. She is preceded in death by late husband William Jones, daughter Carol Dixon, granddaughter Vicky Freckman, and daughter-in-law Sharon Parkison. Surviving her are daughter Barbara Shears (Bill), son Don Parkison, and daughter Jane Clark (Keith), seven grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.



A talented woman, Phyllis sang her way through life: a solo in kindergarten, singing with her sisters on radio and at school events, competitions with the "Sweet Sioux", and weekly church choir participation.



During her 101 plus years, our mom led a full life: she camped, danced, crafted, sewed, and traveled in the US and Canada. She kept the postal service busy with the letters and cards she wrote to family and friends to celebrate or support them in their life events. Phyllis had a strong faith, optimism, and a generous, loving spirit throughout her life.



Family will hold a graveside ceremony at Mt. Zion Park Cemetery in the spring at a date to be determined.

