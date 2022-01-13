HENNESSEE, Robert Allen
Robert Allen Hennessee, 51, of Enon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in Springfield. He was born Saturday, September 26, 1970, to Eugene and Dreama (Skaggs) Hennessee. Robert graduated from JVS for Automotive and then graduated from Northwestern University with his Associates Degree in Automotive. Robert worked as a Truck Driver for Walmart
Distribution, was a past owner of Cedarville Automotive and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #49, Xenia.
In his free time Robert loved riding his Harleys, wrenching on cars, skiing, traveling, fishing, shooting guns, going to car shows, spending time with his family and granddaughter.
He is survived by his parents, significant other, Jennifer Watkins, a daughter, Willow Hennessee of Xenia, granddaughter Hadley Uselton along with four siblings: Patrick Hennessee, Edward Hennessee, Emily Heizer, and John
Hennessee, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held 10:00 Friday, January 14, 2022, in the New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon, with Pastor Ron Lee
officiating. Masonic services will be conducted at 10:00 in the church prior to the service. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is
assisting Robert's family with his final wishes.
Funeral Home Information
Adkins Funeral Home
7055 DAYTON ROAD
Enon, OH
45323
https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral