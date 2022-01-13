Hamburger icon
journal-news logo
X

HENNESSEE, ROBERT

ajc.com

Obituaries
1 hour ago


HENNESSEE, Robert Allen


Robert Allen Hennessee, 51, of Enon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in Springfield. He was born Saturday, September 26, 1970, to Eugene and Dreama (Skaggs) Hennessee. Robert graduated from JVS for Automotive and then graduated from Northwestern University with his Associates Degree in Automotive. Robert worked as a Truck Driver for Walmart

Distribution, was a past owner of Cedarville Automotive and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #49, Xenia.

In his free time Robert loved riding his Harleys, wrenching on cars, skiing, traveling, fishing, shooting guns, going to car shows, spending time with his family and granddaughter.

He is survived by his parents, significant other, Jennifer Watkins, a daughter, Willow Hennessee of Xenia, granddaughter Hadley Uselton along with four siblings: Patrick Hennessee, Edward Hennessee, Emily Heizer, and John

Hennessee, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held 10:00 Friday, January 14, 2022, in the New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon, with Pastor Ron Lee

officiating. Masonic services will be conducted at 10:00 in the church prior to the service. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, is

assisting Robert's family with his final wishes.


www.adkinsfunerals.com


Sign the guestbook at Legacy.com

View the obituary on Legacy.com

Funeral Home Information

Adkins Funeral Home

7055 DAYTON ROAD

Enon, OH

45323

https://www.adkinsfunerals.com/?utm_campaign=legacytraffic&utm_source=legacy&utm_medium=referral

In Other News
1
KELLY, Michael
2
TRACY, Louis
3
COPE, Mary
4
HALCOMB, Champ
5
BARR, Shirley
© 2022 Journal-News.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top