

HENNESSEE, Robert Allen





Robert Allen Hennessee, 51, of Enon, passed away Monday, January 3, 2022, in Springfield. He was born Saturday, September 26, 1970, to Eugene and Dreama (Skaggs) Hennessee. Robert graduated from JVS for Automotive and then graduated from Northwestern University with his Associates Degree in Automotive. Robert worked as a Truck Driver for WalmartDistribution, was a past owner of Cedarville Automotive and was also a member of the Masonic Lodge #49, Xenia.In his free time Robert loved riding his Harleys, wrenching on cars, skiing, traveling, fishing, shooting guns, going to car shows, spending time with his family and granddaughter.He is survived by his parents, significant other, Jennifer Watkins, a daughter, Willow Hennessee of Xenia, granddaughter Hadley Uselton along with four siblings: Patrick Hennessee, Edward Hennessee, Emily Heizer, and JohnHennessee, numerous nieces, nephews and friends. A memorial service will be held 10:00 Friday, January 14, 2022, in the New Covenant Baptist Church, Enon, with Pastor Ron Leeofficiating. Masonic services will be conducted at 10:00 in the church prior to the service. Adkins Funeral Home, Enon, isassisting Robert's family with his final wishes.