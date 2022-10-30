FRONISTA, HARRY

FRONISTA, Dr.



Harry "Heraklis"



Age 92, of Huber Heights, passed away Tuesday, October 25, 2022. Harry was born in Steubenville, Ohio, to the beloved Zachary and Angela (Glaros) Fronista, who immigrated from Ikaria, Greece. He spoke only Greek until he attended first grade, and became very adept and interested in languages and cultures. His family moved to Dayton in his teen years, where he attended and graduated from Kiser High School.



He enlisted in the U.S. Navy in 1950 and worked as a medic on the USS Hope, which is now named the USS Consolation. Port calls in Asia intensified his love of travel, learning history and language, and his respect for people of all ethnicities and religions.



After his discharge from the Navy, Harry attended University of Dayton, where he met the love of his life, Sylvia (Acosta), a student and registered nurse. They married in 1957 after graduation, and he became a graduate student at The Ohio State University, and then attended its medical school. He interned at Dayton's St. Elizabeth Hospital and began practicing medicine in Huber Heights in 1965. In 1971 he and Sylvia opened Huber Heights Medical Center where he practiced through April 2022.



Being a physician was his second great love. His office was a true family practice and over the years he was thrilled his daughters all worked at the practice in different capacities. He always said his daughters were his greatest blessings and he loved them deeply. His passion for family, medicine, education and world travel shaped his children. He adored his patients and taught numerous medical students, residents and physician assistants. Through the office he and Sylvia gained lifelong friends from staff and patients.



Harry was known for his generosity, kindness and devastating wit. As a member of the Greek Orthodox Community his faith was expressed through serving others and through support to the health and success of family, friends, patients, and the community. He was a proud member of the Optimist Club.



He and his wife were extremely charitable to institutions, the arts, churches, patients, community, family, friends, as well as friends of their daughters. Their home was always filled with relatives, friends and travelers. Their investment of time and concern for others was fundamental to their way of life. He will be remembered with profound love and gratitude.



Harry was preceded in death by his wife, Sylvia; his brothers, Louis and George Fronista; brothers-in-law, Jack Schoener and Curtis Williams, and sisters-in-law, Irene and Joy Fronista. He is survived by his sisters, Flora Schoener and Argiro Williams; his sister-in-law, Aura Lilliam Acosta-Albelo, and by his loving daughters, Carmen (Kamil) Kaloush, Lilly (Don) Phillips, Angela Fronista (Chad Rayburn), Eleny (Joe) Piontek, Stephanie (Stephen) Ward and grandchildren, Angela Kaloush (Kyle Heksch), Andrea Kaloush (Doug Rice), Lindsey, Nathan and Lauren Phillips, Bryson and Grayson Hartless, Bryan and Ben (Heather) Phillips, Alexia Vlahos, Brenden and Bradley Rayburn, Evan, Cameron and Kai Ward, Vincent and Zachary Piontek and great-grandson Elias Heksch.



Visitation will be held November 3rd between 4:00 PM and 8:00 PM at Marker & Heller Funeral Home, Huber Heights Chapel, 5844 Old Troy Pk. with Trisagion Prayers at 6:00 PM. The funeral service will be November 4th at 10:00 AM at the Annunciation Greek Orthodox Church, 500 Belmont Park North in Dayton, Ohio, with Father Anthony Cook officiating. Interment Woodland Cemetery.



Memorial contributions may be made to The Pan-Icarian Foundation at https://pan-icarian.com/foundation/.

